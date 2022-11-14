Yellowstone Season 5 Has Fans Doubling Down On Their Feelings About Beth

Love her or hate her on the Paramount Network's hit neo-Western "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton is one character about whom long-time fans will have an opinion, especially as Season 5 saddles up and hits the trail. A central figure in the series, Beth is a whip-smart businesswoman and a major asset to the family ... well, to some of the family. She's also a sister who's fine with blackmailing her brother (Wes Bentley) into killing someone if it gets her what she wants. And there was that time she kidnapped a priest at gunpoint. But first and foremost, Beth is a ferociously devoted daughter to father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and a force of nature when it comes to backing up her family in their ongoing struggle to hold onto their sprawling ranch-cum-fiefdom in Montana.

As the largest spread in the state, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, aka "the Yellowstone," would seem to be entirely too big to fail on a number of levels. But that is far from the case on the show, as Beth and the rest of the Dutton clan face an onslaught of issues generated by local and state politicians, rapacious land developers, and others eager to see the giant ranch and its owners cut down to size. With this said about Beth's feisty, take-no-prisoners character, it's no surprise fans are more than ready to spill their feelings about this series regular in Season 5 of "Yellowstone."