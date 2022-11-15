Nida Khurshid Details The Hilarious Pranks The Winchesters Cast Has Pulled - Exclusive

Pranking was a time-honored tradition for the "Supernatural" cast during the show's 15 seasons. Whether it was Misha Collins dumping over $2,000 worth of pennies in Jared Padalecki's car to pay a Words With Friends debt or Jensen Ackles and Padalecki getting doused with a bucket of ice-cold water as seen in the Season 2 "Supernatural" bloopers, the cast and crew were always down to partake in the festivities.

Luckily, "The Winchesters" is carrying on the on-set tradition in the prequel series with a fresh set of actors. Of course, that means fans that the show won't likely disappoint the fans who have come to expect a chaotic gag reel at the end of each season. And just like the OG series, plenty of the pranks are delightfully juvenile.

Looper spoke to Latika actor Nida Khurshid during an exclusive interview, where she discussed the hilarious pranks "The Winchesters" cast has gotten up to and how Jensen and Danneel Ackles have impacted the show.