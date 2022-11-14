Ernie Hudson Thought He Was Going To Be Tapped For A Black Panther Role – Exclusive

When asked by Looper whether he has a "dream role" within either the DC or Marvel universes, Hudson is quick on the draw. "I thought at one point they were talking about me being the Black Panther's dad [T'Chaka]," he says. "Or the fans were talking about it, at least. I don't know if anybody else was talking about it. I don't know why I haven't been [tapped for a 'Black Panther' role]. I'm like, 'Hey, guys!' I keep raising my hand. 'Hey, over here, it's me, it's Ernie.'"

The role of T'Chaka, who made his onscreen debut in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," ultimately went to the lesser-known John Kani. Still, despite saying he's "past the stage of begging for a job," the 76-year-old Hudson is hoping Marvel eventually looks his way.

"I love comics," he says. "I grew up loving comics. I'd love to do [a Marvel movie]. I'm open to anything that would be fun to do ... If they found something that was interesting, I'd love to be a part of [the MCU]. You do those things because I have grandkids, I have great-grandkids, and those are things they'll watch for some time to come."

You can currently see Hudson on "Quantum Leap," which returns to NBC on January 2, 2023. The first half of Season 1, including the fall finale, can be streamed on Peacock.