Black Panther 2's Final Scene Proves Namor Isn't Ready To Join The Avengers

Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that the script for the "Black Panther" sequel changed dramatically after the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, per Variety. Rumors and whispers soon surfaced about potential antagonists for the revamped "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." At San Diego Comic-Con (via IGN on Twitter) in July 2022, the antagonist was revealed to be Namor the Sub-Mariner, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Fans were able to see this in the teaser trailer that was shown during the event and saw more of Namor during the official trailer release in early October.

Introducing Namor and the Atlanteans is a huge deal. Namor was one of the first heroes to ever be published by the comic book company back in 1939, reports TIME. Technically, based on the publication date, he's the first mutant ever. Namor and Black Panther also have a complicated history. Both have been a significant part of the Avengers and the Illuminati comic history. The two heroes' personalities are similar as well and they often clash. This makes Namor a great choice for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler adapted Namor's origin a little for the film, but a lot of who Namor is as a character remains, which ultimately proves that he isn't ready to be part of the Avengers just yet.