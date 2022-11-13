In 1984, Keanu Reeves Was A Teddy Bear Convention News Reporter

It's always fascinating to see the entertainment exploits of big movie stars from before they were famous. There's Steve McQueen in "The Blob," a low-budget horror movie that has almost nothing to do with the kinds of films McQueen would become known for later in his career. Many who know Leonardo DiCaprio from his collaborations with Martin Scorsese might be shocked to see him as part of the cast of the family sitcom "Growing Pains" back in the early 90s. Marylin Monroe was famously a pinup girl before she broke into films, and then there are the former child actors who manage to eclipse their young brushes with fame like Kurt Russell or Jodie Foster.

One of the most charming examples of this comes from the career of Keanu Reeves. He's best known as the steely assassin John Wick or the messianic Neo in "The Matrix" today, but once upon a time, he was just another young person trying to make it in the competitive world of Canadian broadcasting.

It was back in 1984, a good five years before his breakthrough in "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" and even before he'd done any real acting at all to speak of. Reeves's first showbiz job was as a correspondent on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's "Going Great," a youth-focused news magazine program. And one of his more unusual assignments on the program has become the stuff of pre-fame movie star lore.