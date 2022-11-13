Wakanda Forever Explains Why Nakia Didn't Appear In Avengers: Infinity War Or Endgame

Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

It's been an unthinkable three years since "Avengers: Endgame" saw the heroes of the MCU join forces to take down snap-happy titan Thanos in his mission to bring balance to the universe. Well, all the heroes, that is, except for Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). Wakanda's super crafty spy and former flame of the late King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was absent from the battle for the universe, and it was never really mentioned as to why given that all the other notable characters from the "Black Panther" section of this massive franchise showed up. Even though at the end of the first "Black Panther" film, Nakia was seen departing from Wakanda, she could've at least come back to join in the fight against evil tyrants and giant space worms.

So why the mystery? Why the free pass for Nakia being away from home and seemingly unaffected by the event that changed the universe forever? Well, we thankfully finally get an answer that ties up a loose end to the past of the MCU while cleverly setting up a new era in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" that is bursting with possibilities that affect the throne and beyond.