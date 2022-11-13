Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be Banned In China

In fall 2020, China officially overtook North America's decades-long hold on the motion picture industry when its $1.988 billion in ticket sales surpassed the latter's $1.937 billion, in large part thanks to the gap between the two markets' response to the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though North America has since reclaimed its movie market crown, as reporter Erich Schwartzel explores at length in "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy," China's enormous market — and increasingly strict censors — are still playing a major role in what American filmmakers will and will not put in their movies.

As Schwartzel explained in a recent interview with NPR, "When a [foreign] movie has finished filming and it is ready for release [in China], a copy of it is sent to Beijing to the Ministry of Propaganda...obviously anything that might concern Tibet or Chinese history or Mao is going to be off the table [but] even a superhero movie might be watched for certain scenes that contain images or themes they don't want the Chinese people to see. And it ranges from the cosmetic to the thematic."

With regard to "Wakanda Forever," the issue appears to be thematic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources in the industry abroad say the film is likely to be dismissed for the same reason "Thor: Love and Thunder" was believed to be rejected: its depiction of openly gay characters.