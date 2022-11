Ryan Coogler Compares Namor's Abilities In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To That Of Thor And The Hulk

On the surface, you wouldn't expect Tenoch Huerta's Namor to be on the same level as Marvel's God of Thunder, but in fact, Ryan Coogler says that's very much the case. "He's incredibly strong," asserted Coogler during his interview with Marvel.com. "He's as strong as Thor," the director added. And that's not where the similarities end.

As seen in previous Marvel movies and comics, both Thor and Namor can fly, manipulate the weather, and control certain elements of nature, such as water and lightning. Namor, like Thor, is said to be very old — around 500 years old, per Huerta. He was also able to give Thanos a run for his money in the comics, with Namor going so far as to make the Mad Titan bleed on one occasion, as shown in a Twitter thread from @paffleblap. Other instances of strength and Thor-like fighting ability include a moment where Namor dodged Captain America's shield and another where he managed to catch it. Oh, and the Sub-Mariner even defeated Wolverine once in a fight.

"Glad they're having him top tier cause that's where he belongs," praised Twitter user @theEnt13 about the Namor/Hulk/Thor comparison from Coogler. "The first mutant," replied @paffleblap.

While the Thor and Hulk comparisons may not be accepted by some, there's no denying the similarities that the Marvel characters share in terms of how they fight and take on opponents. One thing that Coogler and others involved with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are probably sick of hearing are all the Aquaman comparisons, which in reality, hold no water. Here's why ...