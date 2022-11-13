Ryan Coogler Compares Namor's Abilities In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To That Of Thor And The Hulk

As pointed out by The Direct, Aquaman is just not on the same level as Namor when it comes to their power and abilities, and they also come from completely different worlds mentally and in terms of what motivates them. This is yet another reason why the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" baddie is ultimately closer in resemblance to the power and personalities of Thor and Hulk than his ocean-loving DC Comics counterpart.

"Namor is very different from Aquaman," explained Tenoch Huerta in an interview with Empire magazine (via The Direct). "These two characters are so different," Huerta said. "The mythology is different. The story's totally different. Their motivations are the opposite. I mean, it's an honor to be compared with different actors. but I think that, this time, people are going to find that we are speaking about different things."

Since his debut in 1939, Namor has always been a character deeply rooted in Marvel Comics lore. Not only is he widely considered to be one of the first-ever Marvel superheroes, but he's also been often marketed as Marvel's first mutant. Over the years, Namor has famously battled and formed relationships with the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. In early November 2022, it was revealed by Ryan Coogler during a conversation on the "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates that he wanted to toss Namor into the MCU for quite some time. He told Coates, "When I was doing my deep dive in all the ['Black Panther'] stories, there were like a few characters [T'Challa] would interact with that I thought, 'Man, this would be awesome.'"

Fast-forward to November 2022, and Namor is officially a member of the MCU, which made Coogler so happy. "I was excited to come back knowing what it was and that excited me quite a bit," the director said.