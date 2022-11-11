Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Nate Moore Discusses Bringing Namor To The MCU - Exclusive

Namor was one of Marvel Comics' very first heroes, having debuted way back in 1939 in "Marvel Comics" #1. More recently, however, the comic version of the so-called Sub-Mariner has become an antagonist to the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and it's this ruthless side of the character that is on display when Namor (Tenoch Huerta) makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

However, Namor is far from a one-dimensional villain. His desire to protect his people in the underwater realm of Talokan against the surface world makes his actions understandable. Plus, Talokan's isolationist policies make it a fascinating parallel to the Wakanda of the first "Black Panther," before its king, T'Challa, revealed the fabulous wealth and resources of his country to the world.

While certain parts of the plot of "Wakanda Forever" necessarily changed after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman and the decision to have the actor's fate mirrored by his character, according to producer Nate Moore, co-writer and director Ryan Coogler always planned to include Namor in the second "Black Panther" film. "Wakanda Forever" establishes Namor's kingdom as an intriguing place unlike anything previously seen in the MCU.

In an exclusive conversation with Looper, Moore explained why Namor was the right antagonist for the film, described the decisions that went into depicting the Indigineous Mayan culture of the Talokans on screen, and teased whether we'll see Namor and his people in the MCU again.