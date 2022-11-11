Atlanta's Director Wanted The Series Finale To Feel Like Any Other Episode

Taking a look at some of the most controversial and poorly received finales of all time, it's easy to see that the shows in question abandon the formula that made them so successful. In the case of "Atlanta," executive producer and director Hiro Murai realized that the finale should be in the same vein of previous episodes, meaning it should be more of the same on purpose.

Speaking with Variety, the director acknowledged the value in not wrapping up an entire series in one episode, and how it's important for the audience to reach the end organically. "Wrapping up a whole series in a single episode is always hard, always polarizing," Murai said. "We liked the idea of giving the audience a multi-episode finale; we've been wrapping up the whole show for the past three or four episodes. For the finale, the idea is that it's just a regular 'Atlanta' episode," the director said. Several shows have delivered multi-episode finales which aired back-to-back. "Atlanta," instead, has made the conscious effort to wrap things up in a methodical manner.

The final episode, "It Was All A Dream," clocked in at under 36 minutes, just as long as a typical "Atlanta" outing. And per positive reviews from the likes of The New York Times and Rolling Stone, the finale felt as if it was an organic end to the series because it succeeded first and foremost as a classic "Atlanta" episode, filled with symbolism, mystery, and laugh-out-loud moments. "There's obviously an existential dread undercurrent through it, like the whole series, but beat-by-beat, it feels like the kind of hijinks you'd see in any episode of the show," Murai said.