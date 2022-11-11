AHS: NYC Fans Can't Stop Comparing Whitley's Sentinel To Frankenstein's Monster

Some of the most amusing Twitter comments have come from fans who have been watching the exact same show, yet expecting different outcomes. The jaded sometimes-writer @krodatem ho-hummed that "Yeah, I kind of figured this would go to a Frankenstein's monster sort of place." @HypnoticSmile_, on the other hand, expressed utter disbelief at the revelation. When a fellow fan questioned his incredulity and pointed out that they did it in "American Horror Story: Coven," his succinct and arguably logical reply was that "they're witches so it was more acceptable lol But this...idk this is on a whole new level of dark to have a 'normal' human being doing it."

On Reddit, fans are trying to resolve their discomfort with humor. /u/armoirschmamoir is concerned "that they're going to 'find' a way to animate gay Jesus into gay Frankenstein Jesus. God it would be so stupid I'm cringing into a dot thinking about it." And on this live discussion Reddit thread, the top comment with the most points is /u/then-there-were-none doing his best Mr. Whitely impression: "THIS IS MY GAY PRIDE ZOMBIE AND Y'ALL GONNA LOVE IT!"

But when you get past the jokes, confusion, and cynicism expressed by fans since the episode aired, you discover that a lot of viewers have missed the literary significance of this particular plot element. For anyone who wasn't forced to read "Frankenstein" in high school, it's a story about a reanimated corpse who tries to fit in with society — and gets shunned at every turn. Given Whitely's struggles as both a gay man and a traumatized war veteran, this seems to be a multi-layered metaphor for both his personal struggles and those of the queer community.