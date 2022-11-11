Jon Seda Teases Chicago P.D. Fans With A Hilarious La Brea Crossover Idea

NBC's "La Brea" centers on a group of people who survive a huge sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles. But that's just the beginning for this group, as they now find themselves somewhere in a primeval-like world, as it turns out the sinkhole opened a portal back in time to 10,000 B.C. But thanks to Jon Seda's unique crossover idea, maybe the next portal could take the actor back to more familiar ground. In response to a fan question on him returning to "Chicago P.D.," Seda tweeted, "Maybe there's a portal that leads to Chicago?"

Some fans, like @dgct1, favored Seda's idea, as they responded with "OMG! This is the best answer. I'd definitely watch that crossover." However, if such a crossover took place, who are we going to see? Is it going to be Detective Antonio Dawson or Dr. Samuel Velez? Maybe it's a case where the One Chicago Universe decides to get daring and cash all their chips on wacky multiverse shenanigans like the MCU. After all, it's hard to pass up a potential scene of Dawson and Velez pointing at each other like a certain famous Spider-Man meme.

But at least one fan knows which sole character they would ultimately want to see, no matter the outcome. "Only if that portal returns Antonio Dawson permanently to his rite full spot in intelligence as Kim's partner," @msmandijmoore tweeted.