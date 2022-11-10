Jessy Schram Comments On Asher And Archer's Connection In Chicago Med Season 8

The NBC series "Chicago Med" joined the pantheon of medical procedural shows with its debut in 2015. A part of the "One Chicago" franchise, spearheaded by TV industry giant Dick Wolf, "Chicago Med" joined "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." upon its arrival, and the show's 8th season is now underway.

One of the key characters in the show has been Dr. Hannah Asher. Played by Jessy Schram, Hannah is an obstetrician and gynecologist with a secret addiction to heroin who first appeared on the show in Season 5. She ultimately developed a relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) despite Will knowing her secret. Hannah was ultimately forced into rehab following an arrest, but relapsed after her release, leading her to the emergency room of the very hospital she worked at following an overdose.

Hannah, however, returned to Chicago after two years, looking to return to her old job with the approval of, among others, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). In a new interview, Schram spoke about the relationship between her character and Archer in Season 8 of "Chicago Med."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).