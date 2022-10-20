CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 4 References The Real-Life Trend Of Koalas Interfering With Crime Scenes

"CSI" changed real-life investigations forever, but the franchise has also been known to base its weekly mysteries on stories lifted from the headlines. In fact, "CSI" was inspired by a murder trial that shed a widespread spotlight on the forensics process in police work. Every once in a while, though, the creators mine inspiration from unexpected places.

"CSI: Vegas" Season 2's fourth episode, "Koala," centers around an investigation to find a group of masked home invaders who gunned down an entire family in cold blood. During the investigation, the team discovers some unexpected clues in the form of a koala doll and a bloody handprint that resembles a koala's appendage. Cue a murder mystery that tests the team's skills and emotional resilience.

According to Anthony Zuiker, the idea for "Koala" was sparked after he bought a micro crochet koala on Etsy (per TV Fanatic). That said, the decision to add a koala-like handprint could have been inspired by a real-life animal trend that's perplexed some crime investigators in the past.