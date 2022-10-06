The Horror Movie Reference You Might Have Missed In CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2

We're only two weeks into the second season of "CSI: Vegas," but fewer episodes will be creepier than "The Painted Man." Featuring chainsaw-wielding spookshow workers, gruesome teddy bears, and other nightmare-inducing thrills, the story sees Allie (Mandeep Dhillon) spearhead a murder investigation into a case involving a mannequin. Of course, this isn't any ordinary life-sized dummy, as it contains the corpse of a missing person.

It's a grim premise that provides plenty of tense moments, but Season 2's latest episode is also a lot of spooky fun. "The Painted Man" is an eerie tour through a carnivalesque house of horrors, making it the perfect viewing for the Halloween season.

Long-term "CSI" might also find parts of the episode to be reminiscent of Season 9's "Art Imitates Life," which chronicles the exploits of a killer who presents his victims as displays. That said, horror movie aficionados will appreciate the subtle reference to a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Will Smith as a scientist, similar to the investigators who grace the crime scenes on "CSI: Vegas."