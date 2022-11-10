The Masked Singer Fans Are Convinced The Bride Is AEW Wrestler Chris Jericho

Television is inundated with song competition shows these days, from "The Voice" to "American Idol." However, none of them are quite like "The Masked Singer," which premiered on Fox in the winter of 2019 and has since become a small-screen favorite. Week after week, host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, along with a live audience and countless fans watching at home, witness performers dressed in elaborate Marina Toybina-designed costumes take the stage and sing their hearts out. If they're lucky, they won't be eliminated and have to unmask so soon.

Over the years, numerous well-known public personalities have shocked audiences with their "Masked Singer" performances. Rudy Giuliani, Kermit the Frog, Chris Daughtry, and more have all revealed themselves as contestants, and given the range of individuals in that short list alone, it's no surprise that the show has an air of unpredictability about it. Virtually anyone can pop up on the program, which has made attempting to figure out the true identities of these competitors before they unmask part of the fun. Sometimes fans are left stumped, while on occasion, they're pretty confident in their theories.

For example, "Masked Singer" Season 8 viewers are convinced that series newcomer the Bride is actually none other than current All Elite Wrestling wrestler and "Terrifier 2" actor (thanks to his podcast) Chris Jericho.