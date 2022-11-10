The Future Of The John Wick Franchise Is Unknown According To The Series' Director

The trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" has been released into the wild, and holy smokes does it look like Keanu Reeves and company are set to deliver another bone-breaking, bullet-blasting beast of an action flick. If you're surprised by that fact, well, you clearly haven't been paying attention, because the "John Wick" franchise has excelled as much as any in history at upping the proverbial ante with each new chapter. And it continues to do so with almost unfathomable style.

Along with first-rate world-building and an artfully ambitious approach to its unabashedly over-the-top action scenes, that hyper-stylized approach has helped make the Wick-verse the new gold standard for action franchises. That's especially true as the "John Wick" films are based on a wholly original concept, and thus beholden to no source material or fandom. The series' boldly original idea has been integral to its success as it has allowed the series' various creatives to not only take the story any direction they like but to build an endlessly fascinating criminal underworld the likes of which cinema has arguably never seen.

As it stands, "John Wick" fans cannot get enough of that world. And indeed, even as we're still several months from the March 2023 release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," franchise faithfuls are already clamoring for "Chapter 5." But according to series director Chad Stahelski, that film's future is currently uncertain.