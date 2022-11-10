The Witcher Fans Are Buzzing Over Michelle Yeoh In The Trailer For Blood Origin

It's a good time to be a Michelle Yeoh fan, if Netflix's new "The Witcher" spin-off is anything to go by.

Following the news that "The Witcher" Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill in the lead role of Geralt, fans have been mixed on the fantasy adaptation's continuation. However, the streaming platform managed to reignite some excitement when it unveiled "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a four-part miniseries that serves as a prequel to the main show. As the cherry on top, one of the leads of this intriguing new series is none other than Yeoh, star of numerous acclaimed films like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Yeoh is set to portray Scian, an elven warrior seeking revenge for a grave injustice made against her tribe. While she only makes up a third of the show's main adventuring trio, she looks to be quite the important figure, as the first trailer for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" heavily showcases her in some visually-stunning sequences. As it happens, this new look at Yeoh's Scian in action was all it took to get many fans buzzing about the upcoming show.