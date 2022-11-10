The Witcher Fans Are Buzzing Over Michelle Yeoh In The Trailer For Blood Origin
It's a good time to be a Michelle Yeoh fan, if Netflix's new "The Witcher" spin-off is anything to go by.
Following the news that "The Witcher" Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill in the lead role of Geralt, fans have been mixed on the fantasy adaptation's continuation. However, the streaming platform managed to reignite some excitement when it unveiled "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a four-part miniseries that serves as a prequel to the main show. As the cherry on top, one of the leads of this intriguing new series is none other than Yeoh, star of numerous acclaimed films like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."
Yeoh is set to portray Scian, an elven warrior seeking revenge for a grave injustice made against her tribe. While she only makes up a third of the show's main adventuring trio, she looks to be quite the important figure, as the first trailer for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" heavily showcases her in some visually-stunning sequences. As it happens, this new look at Yeoh's Scian in action was all it took to get many fans buzzing about the upcoming show.
Fans are sold on Yeoh's Scian
After Netflix released the official teaser trailer for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" on YouTube, several users quickly took to the comments section in order to lavish praise on the show's featuring of Michelle Yeoh. "All I can say is, if you put Michelle Yeoh in it, I watch it," one user commented.
The early glimpse of Yeoh's performance was even enough to spark some interest in the spin-off among viewers who professed to not be fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" at all. "I'm not a huge fan of the Witcher show, but I AM a fan of Michelle Yeoh kicking a**," another user commented.
Fans of Yeoh may also be pleased to know that the actress herself was consulted in the characterization for Scian, as series creator Declan de Barra and the rest of the team had numerous creative conversations with the star. "She thought Scian wouldn't swear, based on what her history was," de Barra recalled during a Netflix Tudum interview. "I went back and went, 'That's right, actually.'"
While Yeoh's starring role in "The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception in itself, some fans are already conjuring up some out-there dream scenarios involving the actress crossing paths with another beloved character. "I need to see Michelle Yeoh and Henry Cavill in one episode just ONCE!" another user commented on the trailer. Hey, maybe that petition to keep Cavill as Geralt could work out somehow.