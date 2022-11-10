What Is The Song In John Wick: Chapter 4's Official Trailer?

The song begins in earnest several seconds into the trailer, with its opening line: "Goodbye to you my trusted friend." This is likely meant to evoke a sense of loss, negative change, isolation, and coming resolution, as well as a nod to the fact that John will likely be beginning this film friendless. "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" saw the legendary assassin burn almost every connection he had; he is truly on his own.

"We've known each other since we were nine and 10" underscores new adversary Caine (Donnie Yen) as he examines a locket holding a picture of a young girl. It's also likely that Caine is someone from John's past. Next, the trailer uses the lyric, "Please pray for me" as John strides through a church. Notably, it omits the first two words of the lyric — "Goodbye, Papa." Winston describes himself as John's family in the trailer and is the closest thing to a father figure that John has.

The following apology, "I was the black sheep of the family," could point toward how much trouble John has made for Winston's criminal underworld in his personal quest for justice. More interestingly, however, is how it underscores the introduction of Natalia Tena's Katia — who bears a wolf tattoo on her right shoulder, just as John does. As the song's protagonist makes peace with those from the seasons of his life, it appears as though John will be doing so as well. He clearly doesn't have much time left.