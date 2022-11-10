John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Says The Various Stunt Teams Add A Bit Of Flavor To The Choreography

In an interview with Collider, Chad Stahelski credited a diverse slate of stunt teams with setting the fourth "John Wick" installment apart from its forebears. "We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world," Stahelski said of the movie, which was filmed in New York, Berlin, Osaka, and Paris. "Each stunt team from the different countries–the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team — they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, I think, that helps change the set pieces as well."

For Stahelski, bringing in a multiplicity of combat styles allows the franchise to avoid stagnancy. "When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things."

Stahelski also teased the stunt performance of star Keanu Reeves, the centerpiece of the film's action sequences. "Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good," said the director of his preparation for "John Wick: Chapter 4." "He's got some new props, which are great." If anyone has shown reverence for the franchise's stunt team, it's Reeves, who gifted the upcoming movie's stunt team personalized Rolex watches.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" hits theaters on March 24, 2023.