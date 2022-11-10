Black Panther's Letitia Wright Is Still Traumatized By Her Horrifying Stunt Mishap

Letitia Wright also told Variety that she spent over four months recovering in her London home, with intense medical support during her recovery and an abundance of patience from her colleagues and friends on set when she finally got back to filming in January of 2022. And she needed it because her concussion was so severe that she was still dealing with Post Concussion Syndrome at the time. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Post Concussion Syndrome can include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, irritability, anxiety, insomnia, loss of concentration and/or memory, ringing in the ears, blurry vision, and sensitivity to noise and/or light. And she had to suffer through some (if not all) of those symptoms while filming one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year (according to Deadline).

Going back to the Variety interview, Wright confessed that she's still in therapy and processing through the emotional trauma of the accident — and that's on top of the grief surrounding Chadwick Boseman's tragic death to cancer two years prior, along with a brief scandal regarding her vaccination status. Despite everything, though, she's maintaining an admirably positive attitude. "I'm just extremely proud of myself. I'm extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way" and even admits that when filming wrapped, she was so emotional that it brought her to tears. And if the film's reviews are any indication, she has every right to be proud of herself and everyone else involved in the project.