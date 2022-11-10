The One Batman Storyline That Ben Aldridge Wants To See In Pennyworth - Exclusive

While we haven't seen a significant amount of Thomas Wayne either onscreen or in the comics, there have been glimpses of the Wayne patriarch in flashback form and even "Batman" stories set in Batman's adult world where Batman discovers new things about his parents' lives long after their deaths.

On whether or not there are any Thomas-centric storylines like that from the comics or live-screen adaptations that Aldridge wants "Pennyworth" to touch on, he said, "I have been trying to pitch 'Flashpoint,' as in me being Batman. They're not going to do it. Also, I think in one of the comics, there's a scene where Thomas goes to a fancy-dress party dressed as a bat, which I thought could be cool. It's way too on the nose."

But hey, you never know. Bruno Heller and John Stephens got away with quite a bit on "Gotham," so maybe we could see something like that at the end of the series.

"What I like about what we do is we are looking at the personality traits of Martha, Thomas, and Alfred that come together to raise Bruce, basically. You've got the radical vigilante maverick of Martha — the heart for justice," Aldridge added. "Then you've got this moral, scrupulous, intelligent, neurotic father in Thomas. We're always looking ahead to what it becomes."

New episodes of "Pennyworth" stream Thursdays on HBO Max.