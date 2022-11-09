Why Ryan Coogler Doesn't Think Of The Black Panther Series' Antagonists As Villains

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Black Panther" films are undeniably tied to the man who made the title hero a worldwide sensation: Chadwick Boseman. The late actor, who sadly passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, portrayed King T'Challa to perfection in 2018's "Black Panther," and though he won't feature in it, his legacy looms large over its upcoming sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Following T'Challa's death, Wakanda must rally to fend off invading forces looking to take advantage of this turbulent point in the nation's history.

Serving as the main villain of "Wakanda Forever" is the aquatic Namor, as portrayed by Tenoch Huerta. As the leader of the kingdom of Talokan, he leads his people in their conflict against Wakanda. He follows in the footsteps of Michael B. Jordan, who took Wakanda and cinemas by storm as Erik Killmonger in the first "Black Panther" feature. After spending years away, Killmonger uses his Wakandan heritage to his advantage to take the throne by force, nearly killing T'Challa in the process. Both antagonists seem rather different on paper, but director Ryan Coogler asserts that they're more alike than one may think.

According to the "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director, Namor and Killmonger are antagonists, but they're not villains. Here's why he feels this way.