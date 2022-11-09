The Trailer For The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special Will Get You In The Spirit Of The Season

Fans of "The Great American Baking Show" have been waiting for new episodes since the fifth and most recent season ended in early 2020. Sure, they've had plenty of episodes of its parent show — "The Great British Baking Show" — to chew on in the meantime, but for some loyal viewers, it just isn't the same. Luckily for them, the American version is about to make quite a comeback, as well as a change of networks.

Season 6 of "The Great American Baking Show" is coming in December, and they're getting ready to kick things off with a celebrity-packed holiday special. The special episode will feature "Bake Off" veteran Paul Hollywood and gastronomy specialist Prue Leith as the main judges alongside co-hosts Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and Zach Cherry ("Severance"). The Roku Channel recently released the official trailer, and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride!