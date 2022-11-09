The Trailer For The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special Will Get You In The Spirit Of The Season
Fans of "The Great American Baking Show" have been waiting for new episodes since the fifth and most recent season ended in early 2020. Sure, they've had plenty of episodes of its parent show — "The Great British Baking Show" — to chew on in the meantime, but for some loyal viewers, it just isn't the same. Luckily for them, the American version is about to make quite a comeback, as well as a change of networks.
Season 6 of "The Great American Baking Show" is coming in December, and they're getting ready to kick things off with a celebrity-packed holiday special. The special episode will feature "Bake Off" veteran Paul Hollywood and gastronomy specialist Prue Leith as the main judges alongside co-hosts Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and Zach Cherry ("Severance"). The Roku Channel recently released the official trailer, and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride!
Prepare to watch celebrities in festive outfits burn your favorite holiday baked goods
There are several chuckle-worthy nuggets of entertainment packed into the minute-long Roku trailer. You have SNL star Chloe Fineman joking around about how she has no idea who mascarpone is, comedian Joel Kim Booster splitting his (apparently, ill-fitting) pants, and Oscar-winning actor Nat Faxon insisting that everything will be okay while sloppily putting the finishing touches on a tray of desserts. Also, Marshawn Lynch doesn't know how to whisk — but he has that Superbowl money, so aside from reality TV cooking competitions, why would he need to?
D'Arcy Carden (of "The Good Place" and Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" fame) and social media maven Liza Koshy will also be competing fiercely with the other contestants. If the trailer is any indication of what's to come, we can expect cookies to burn, batter to be insufficiently whisked, and lots of sloppy mistakes that involve egregious amounts of cake frosting. There's no official release date yet, but it will be out in time for the holidays, so be sure to check back for updates.