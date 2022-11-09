Ryan Coogler Shares How He Honored Chadwick Boseman In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — will be widely released on November 11, 2022. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole), the film follows the aftermath of King T'Challa's (the late Chadwick Boseman) death in Wakanda, as leaders of the nation find themselves facing a new threat: the hidden undersea nation of Talokan ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Actors such as Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira all reprised their roles from the first film. Additionally, newcomers to the sequel include Dominique Thorne and Michaela Coel, as well as Huerta.

King T'Challa's death, of course, reflects the death of Boseman, who died in August 2020 of colon cancer at the age of 43 (via The New York Times). After the actor's death, there was some discussion as to whether or not the role would be recast, but Marvel ultimately decided against it and opted to move the story in a different direction instead. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel president Kevin Feige explained the decision not to recast, stating, "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast ... There's a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story."

Thus, Coogler used "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to honor Boseman's legacy — here's what the writer-director has to say about how he honored the late actor.