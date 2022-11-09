×
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Finally Gets Teased Ahead Of The Movie's Premiere

Reincarnated as Slime Rimuru Worried Crunchyroll/YouTube
By Sam Skopp/Nov. 9, 2022 3:25 pm UTC

Most fans of Japanese animation are well familiar with the isekai genre, in which an altogether human protagonist ends up transported into an unfamiliar fantasy world. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is an isekai series in which the initially banal Satoru Mikami becomes a powerful slime named Rimuru in a magical fantasy universe somewhat akin to that of the "Dragon Quest" video games, in which slime monsters are famously prominent.

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" began as a series of light novels by an author using the pseudonym Fuse. Season 1 of an anime adaptation eventually premiered in October of 2018, and a second season followed in January of 2021. Then, a "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie was first teased around the time of its second season's conclusion and is scheduled for a November 25 theatrical release in Japan.

Meanwhile, while fans fully expected "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3, its confirmation was never made official in the year following the end of Season 2. Now, with the movie's premiere a little over two weeks away, the producers of the anime series have finally confirmed that a third season is indeed in the works.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is now official

Reincarnated as Slime Suphia Smile Crunchyroll/YouTube

According to a report by Crunchyroll, news that "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is officially returning for a third season came in the wake of an early screening of the upcoming "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie in Japan. In addition to news of a third season, this screening also saw the release of a poster with Hinata Sakaguchi at its center and the sword of an unseen opponent in its foreground. A short blurb accompanying the announcement of the new season on the official "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" website confirms that the bearer of the sword on this poster is Rimuru.

While Season 3 is now officially in the works, virtually no other information is available about its production, including a release date. In the meantime, for those eager for more "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," Crunchyroll is bringing the new movie stateside in 2023. Given the arduousness of producing a full season of an animated TV show, it may be sometime still before the first episode of Season 3 premieres. Nevertheless, fans can rest assured that, in the movie's wake, a full new season of "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is on its way.

