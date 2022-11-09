That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Finally Gets Teased Ahead Of The Movie's Premiere

Most fans of Japanese animation are well familiar with the isekai genre, in which an altogether human protagonist ends up transported into an unfamiliar fantasy world. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is an isekai series in which the initially banal Satoru Mikami becomes a powerful slime named Rimuru in a magical fantasy universe somewhat akin to that of the "Dragon Quest" video games, in which slime monsters are famously prominent.

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" began as a series of light novels by an author using the pseudonym Fuse. Season 1 of an anime adaptation eventually premiered in October of 2018, and a second season followed in January of 2021. Then, a "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie was first teased around the time of its second season's conclusion and is scheduled for a November 25 theatrical release in Japan.

Meanwhile, while fans fully expected "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3, its confirmation was never made official in the year following the end of Season 2. Now, with the movie's premiere a little over two weeks away, the producers of the anime series have finally confirmed that a third season is indeed in the works.