That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Finally Gets Teased Ahead Of The Movie's Premiere
Most fans of Japanese animation are well familiar with the isekai genre, in which an altogether human protagonist ends up transported into an unfamiliar fantasy world. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is an isekai series in which the initially banal Satoru Mikami becomes a powerful slime named Rimuru in a magical fantasy universe somewhat akin to that of the "Dragon Quest" video games, in which slime monsters are famously prominent.
"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" began as a series of light novels by an author using the pseudonym Fuse. Season 1 of an anime adaptation eventually premiered in October of 2018, and a second season followed in January of 2021. Then, a "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie was first teased around the time of its second season's conclusion and is scheduled for a November 25 theatrical release in Japan.
Meanwhile, while fans fully expected "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3, its confirmation was never made official in the year following the end of Season 2. Now, with the movie's premiere a little over two weeks away, the producers of the anime series have finally confirmed that a third season is indeed in the works.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is now official
According to a report by Crunchyroll, news that "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is officially returning for a third season came in the wake of an early screening of the upcoming "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" movie in Japan. In addition to news of a third season, this screening also saw the release of a poster with Hinata Sakaguchi at its center and the sword of an unseen opponent in its foreground. A short blurb accompanying the announcement of the new season on the official "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" website confirms that the bearer of the sword on this poster is Rimuru.
While Season 3 is now officially in the works, virtually no other information is available about its production, including a release date. In the meantime, for those eager for more "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," Crunchyroll is bringing the new movie stateside in 2023. Given the arduousness of producing a full season of an animated TV show, it may be sometime still before the first episode of Season 3 premieres. Nevertheless, fans can rest assured that, in the movie's wake, a full new season of "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is on its way.