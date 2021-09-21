That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Fans Just Got Amazing Movie News

Season 2 of "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" ended explosively, so undoubtedly, fans will wait on bated breath for more of this story. For the time being, it's unclear if the movie will pick up immediately following Season 2 or if Season 3 will debut before the film comes out. The movie could deal with a plotline we haven't even been introduced to yet, and either way, we're here for it.

The notice of the film came from Twitter, with a quick 15-second video showcasing the announcement. The only thing to really glean from the clip is that the movie will come out eventually in 2022, but there's no footage offered of the film itself. Fortunately, there's plenty of time for more details to materialize what the next adventure for Rimuru and the rest of his allies will be.

For the time being, you can catch up on the series on Crunchyroll. Whether you're watching it for the first or third time, there are always new details to catch, and you may be able to connect some of the puzzle pieces for what a movie could entail. You can also catch it on Funimation if you have a subscription there. Either way, both services offer free trials, so get to binge-watching!