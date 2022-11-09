Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Family Guy Fans' Choice For Their Favorite Cameo

"Family Guy" specializes in both celebrity impersonations and slipping celebrities into the show via surprising cameo roles. While some voices are impersonated — former President Donald Trump, Ann Landers, and David Letterman are just some of the famous figures who either declined or were not approached to portray themselves during cameo appearances on the show — sometimes celebrities have come aboard either to parody themselves or portray fictional characters.

Everyone from Don Most to Kenny Loggins to Sarah Paulson has shown up as themselves over time. Some even made regular roles out of their time on the sitcom. Infamously, Adam West portrayed an outsized, outrageous version of himself on the program for decades, until his 2017 passing. When he vacated Quahog's mayorship, his fictional cousin — Wild West — stepped into the empty governor's mansion, voiced by actor Sam Elliott.

But which celebrity guest star made our readers the happiest? Who gave them the giggles or entertained them most thoroughly? Looper conducted a survey of 606 fans around the country and asked them which "Family Guy" guest star is their favorite.