The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: It's A Man's World

Who knew "The Godfather" would be so divisive? Considered Francis Ford Coppola's best film of all time, "The Godfather" has garnered appreciation from fans as well as the Academy. But according to Albie, it is just another exercise in misogyny. This take seems to be quite hot with the older generation when they go to the same Sicilian village where the film was shot. However, while Albie is up in arms about how men love violent films because their home lives are emasculating, the one woman featured in the scene is overtly silent. Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) neither confirms nor denies Albie's interpretation and seems to want to get as far away from this conversation as possible.

Because this is a Mike White joint, clearly this conversation is not just about film theory. Albie accuses his grandfather and father of their own types of generational sexism. This is of course right on the nose, but Albie also fails to acknowledge his own brand of gender prejudice. He tries so hard to fight against the obvious misogyny of his elders, that he doesn't realize he has overcorrected. He complains that girls never like nice guys, thinking that he is entitled to a relationship with Portia even though she indicates she just wants to have fun. Calling out more obvious forms of sexism comforts him and disguises the fact that he is just another man in this family who needs to be educated.