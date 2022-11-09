Chris Evans 'Very Quickly' Missed Playing Captain America After His Time In The MCU Ended

While enjoying his new title of People's "Sexiest Man Alive," Chris Evans briefly waxed nostalgic about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Per Screen Rant, the 41-year-old actor was first offered the role in 2010, and would go on to play the character in over 10 films from 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" to 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." "I think when the movies end you're very happy to have a break," he told People, "But very quickly, you miss it. I miss it now," (via People).

Speculation that the actor would leave the MCU began as soon as he announced wrapping "Endgame." As the culmination of Marvel Studios' decade-long Infinity Saga, it was expected that at least a couple of the founding Avengers would take their final bow. As Evans said at the time: "You want to get off the train before they push you off," (via CNN).

Robert Downey Jr. left with Evans in "Endgame," while Scarlett Johansson seemingly ended her run after her solo follow-up, 2020's "Black Widow." Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner have not indicated when their respective runs will wrap up. But before you get too excited about this statement — which fans might interpret as an indication of Evans' interest in returning to the role of Steve Rogers in the future — the actor wants people to temper their expectations.