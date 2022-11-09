Why Britney Spears Isn't Ready For A Biopic

Recently on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Millie Bobby Brown discussed her desire to play a real-life person in a biopic. Specifically, Millie Bobby Brown admitted she'd love to portray Britney Spears. Brown said, "I want to play a real person, and I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger ... I see the scramble for words. And I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Certainly, Brown has grown up in the public eye similar to Spears. Spears began performing on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1989 when she was 11 years old, whereas Brown was cast on "Stranger Things" at age 12. Both achieved a high level of fame and success at a young age, and have continued to grow throughout their years so far. This is great in many ways, but also comes with certain challenges.

Britney Spears has played a version of herself in certain film projects already. However, despite the similarities in their life stories as well as Brown's enthusiasm for playing Spears one day, Spears expressed that she is not ready for a biopic about her life to be made just yet.