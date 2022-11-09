Why Britney Spears Isn't Ready For A Biopic
Recently on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Millie Bobby Brown discussed her desire to play a real-life person in a biopic. Specifically, Millie Bobby Brown admitted she'd love to portray Britney Spears. Brown said, "I want to play a real person, and I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger ... I see the scramble for words. And I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."
Certainly, Brown has grown up in the public eye similar to Spears. Spears began performing on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1989 when she was 11 years old, whereas Brown was cast on "Stranger Things" at age 12. Both achieved a high level of fame and success at a young age, and have continued to grow throughout their years so far. This is great in many ways, but also comes with certain challenges.
Britney Spears has played a version of herself in certain film projects already. However, despite the similarities in their life stories as well as Brown's enthusiasm for playing Spears one day, Spears expressed that she is not ready for a biopic about her life to be made just yet.
Britney Spears thinks it's too early for a biopic
On Instagram, Britney Spears posted a picture of two wooden doors with a caption that explained why she is not yet ready for a biopic. "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life...dude I'm not dead !!!"
The rest of the caption was about the doors and her family. "I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! Either way...I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors!!!"
It seems that Spears is not opposed to the idea of a biopic of her life at some point, but she is certainly not ready for one right now. Not only is she not dead yet, but there is still more of her life story that needs to unfold before that story can be told in its entirety. Especially right now, at a time when Spears feels like her family is treating her without any respect, she does not want to feel like filmmakers are treating her that way as well.