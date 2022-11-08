Millie Bobby Brown Admits Playing Britney Spears Is High On Her Bucket List

Millie Bobby Brown hasn't had a typical upbringing. At only 12 years old, the young actress became a global phenomenon when "Stranger Things" made its debut on Netflix in 2016. Fans fell in love with her character of Eleven — the escaped patient of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) who, with her psychokinetic abilities, fiercely protects her new friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and the other Hawkins residents from the evils of the Upside Down.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert that same year, Brown revealed that she had been acting for about four years prior to the Duffer Brothers' smash hit. However, none of her previous roles, including single episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" and "NCIS," catapulted her to such stardom. In fact, she almost quit acting before landing the role of Eleven after being told by a casting director that she was too mature. Now, Brown has a diehard fan base spanning multiple generations, a busy press schedule, and celebrity friends, such as "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler.

Brown's star power has only grown since 2016. The actress, now 18, appears in major films like 2020's "Enola Holmes" and 2022's "Enola Holmes 2," in which she takes on the role of Sherlock Holmes' little sister, and currently boasts a whopping 59.2 million followers on Instagram.

However, there's one role that she dreams of landing someday, one she would have a deeply personal connection to — pop star Britney Spears.