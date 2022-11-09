Production On Spirited Kept Ryan Reynolds A Little Too Fit

For many, the beginning of the new year is marked with new affirmations of a healthier body. Whether through taking advantage of those new membership deals at the local gym or following Christopher Meloni's eyebrow-raising commercial and getting a Peloton (or at least the Peloton app), plenty of folks will seek ways to get fitter. But has anyone ever considered the option of working on a high-energy musical production? While speaking to People Magazine, Ryan Reynolds noted that filming for "Spirited" was quite the workout, causing his Fitbit to record a staggering number of daily steps. Of course, anyone considering following Reynolds' exact steps in this regard should proceed with caution, as he said his work on "Spirited" was one of the most taxing.

"I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie," Reynolds said to People. "I mean, we would wear those Fitbits, and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy."

For Reynolds to say how physically daunting shooting "Spirited" was is astonishing, considering his preparation for some of his comic-book movie roles. He's an actor that got jacked to play "Deadpool," which is not easy with all the strict nutrition and intense training. Yet when we look at the "Spirited" trailer, it's easy to see where Reynolds got all his steps. Numerous scenes show off elaborate and heavily choreographed singing and dancing. And we haven't even brought up any potential reshoots he may have had to do. We'll get a better look at the production of "Spirited" when it premieres on November 11, 2022.