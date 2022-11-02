Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Sing A Christmas Carol In The New Trailer For Spirited

Halloween is officially over, folks, which means it is time to run full speed ahead into the holiday season — and who better to take us there than Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynold? The two funnymen have united their charismatic talents to give Apple TV+ subscribers an early Christmas gift in the "Christmas Carol" parody, "Spirited."

The film — which just dropped a new trailer today — stars Reynolds as a Scrooge-esque character haunted by a host of ghostly visitors who want to redeem his spirit. "Spirited" is directed and written in part by Sean Anders, whose become well-known for his comedic repertoire. He's written such hilarious films as "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "We're the Millers." On the director side of things, he's helmed the likes of "That's My Boy" and "Instant Family."

It's hard to say where "Spirited" will land with audiences, but from the looks of its new trailer, it promises to be a spectacle of tongue-in-cheek holiday cheer.