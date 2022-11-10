Namor's 'Imperius Rex!' Battle Cry In Wakanda Forever Has A Long History

The following article contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" fleshes out the Marvel universe a little more by introducing a new nation previously unknown to the rest of the world. Talokan is an underwater kingdom populated by people who can extract the oxygen out of water. And their ruler is K'uk'ulkan, the feathered serpent god, otherwise known as Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta).

Namor shares many similarities with the various rulers of Wakanda. Ultimately, he wants his people to remain safe, which for a long time has required keeping the kingdom secret from the rest of the world. But whereas T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) revealed Wakanda's secrets by the end of "Black Panther," Namor has succeeded in keeping Talokan a secret ... for the most part. Wakandans know of the truth, which by the film's end, results in an uneasy truce of sorts.

Namor is one of the more interesting antagonists in a Marvel film because, much like Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), the audience understands where he comes from to an extent. He's been translated well from comic book pages to the big screen, and that includes Namor using his signature catchphrase at least once during the movie's proceedings.