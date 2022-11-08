Ryan Reynolds Promises That Deadpool 3 Won't Mess With Logan's Legacy

It's been a busy time for Ryan Reynolds. The actor has had numerous starring roles in films that have come out in the last year and throughout 2022. He led "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, starred in the highly anticipated "Free Guy" movie, and was also the leading man in "Red Notice" and "The Adam Project" on Netflix (via IMDb). Now, he's on a press tour for his upcoming Christmas movie alongside Will Ferrell called "Spirited," which is essentially a musical rendition of Charles Dickens' novel, "A Christmas Carol." While speaking on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon that he had trouble not acting like Ferrell while performing scenes alongside him. It seems likely that from Reynolds' comments and the promotional videos that have been released about "Spirited," the two actors have a good relationship.

However, it's hard to compete with Reynolds' relationship with Hugh Jackman. The two have notably had a hilarious "frenemy" feud for years, and often poke fun at the other in their own projects — especially "Deadpool," which Reynolds may be known for more than anything else these days. In fact, both Reynolds and Jackman broke the news through a funny Instagram post that "Deadpool 3" will feature the return of Jackman's Wolverine. This is huge for fans, as the actor had previously said 2017's "Logan" would be his last appearance as the character (via The New York Times).

Wolverine's return does bring up some worries, however, and Reynolds was quick to ease our minds in a recent interview.