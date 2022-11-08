J.D. Dillard's Star Wars Movie Is No Longer In Development

On November 8, TheWrap spoke to director J.D. Dillard about "Devotion," which is scheduled for a wide release on November 23. During this interview, TheWrap brought up the "Star Wars" project to which Dillard was once attached. In response, Dillard revealed that this film is no longer in production. "It was not for lack of trying," Dillard said sharing the news sbout his "Star Wars" movie.

Dillard also mentioned that his interest in "Star Wars" stems from the 1994 computer game "Star Wars: TIE Fighter," hinting that his film may have focused on a pilot or pilots in the "Star Wars" universe.

Additionally, while Dillard was once attached to a Disney revival of the "Rocketeer" IP titled "The Return of the Rocketeer," he told TheWrap that this project is now proceeding without him. "I'm definitely trying to, as hopefully you can tell between 'Sleight,' 'Sweetheart' and 'Devotion,' not to make the same movie twice. I'm going to keep it steady on that," he said, explaining that "Return of the Rocketeer" shares some similarities with "Devotion."

While Dillard's schedule now seems to be largely free, he did suggest that the cancelation of his "Star Wars" project could open him up to the development of an original film set in space. Whatever ideas Dillard had for the "Star Wars" universe, then, may still hit the silver screen, albeit untethered to an existing franchise.