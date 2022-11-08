Sylvester Stallone Considers Get Carter The Most Underrated Film He's Ever Made
Sylvester Stallone looks to have another hit on his hands as fans are losing it with the impending arrival of "Tulsa King," his first original television series, which will stream on Paramount+. His box office appeal stretches across eight "Rocky" movies as well as five "Rambo" movies, and over his six-decade-spanning career, his movies have earned nearly $4 billion (per The Numbers). However, not every one of his films has been a box office hit.
Released in 1992, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot," was considered one of the biggest bombs in film history. The film only grossed $28 million over its theatrical run, considered a huge flop at the time. Film critic Roger Ebert said in his review at the time of its release, "'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' is one of those movies so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief."
Stallone has admitted he regrets making the movie, and often calls it his worst film. He told Ain't It Cool News in 2006 that it was, "The worst film I've ever made by far ... maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we've never seen ... a flatworm could write a better script." On the other hand, there is another movie that bombed at the box office for Stallone that he considers to be underrated.
Stallone blames nostalgia for his film's failure
Sylvester Stallone says that while he thinks "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" is the worst movie he's made, he thinks that 2000's "Get Carter" is the most underrated film in his filmography. While considered one of the worst remakes of all time, Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about that film's lack of success, "That was a big disappointment. I learned the hard way that [remakes], even if you do it better than the original, there's a tremendous nostalgia attached to the original. And quite often they're not done as well."
"Get Carter" is a remake of a 1971 British crime film of the same name that starred Michael Caine in the role that Stallone would later inhabit. In the 2000 film, a Vegas enforcer for the mob has to travel back to his hometown to solve the mystery of his brother's murder. The film bombed at the box office making only $19 million worldwide on a budget of over $63 million. The film currently sits at an 11% Rotten Tomatoes score with over 60 reviews.
In a 2000 interview with Hollywood.com about "Get Carter," Stallone said, "The original script that came to me was very similar to the original." But, after a rewrite, "Take the essence of the book and try to make it fresh. Otherwise, why don't people go back and see the original? ... I wanted you to feel as though some sense of good came out of all the bad. In the original, it starts off bad and ends badly for everybody." Stallone clearly has a sense of nostalgia about his version of the film, which is now over 20 years old itself.