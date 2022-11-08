Sylvester Stallone Considers Get Carter The Most Underrated Film He's Ever Made

Sylvester Stallone looks to have another hit on his hands as fans are losing it with the impending arrival of "Tulsa King," his first original television series, which will stream on Paramount+. His box office appeal stretches across eight "Rocky" movies as well as five "Rambo" movies, and over his six-decade-spanning career, his movies have earned nearly $4 billion (per The Numbers). However, not every one of his films has been a box office hit.

Released in 1992, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot," was considered one of the biggest bombs in film history. The film only grossed $28 million over its theatrical run, considered a huge flop at the time. Film critic Roger Ebert said in his review at the time of its release, "'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' is one of those movies so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief."

Stallone has admitted he regrets making the movie, and often calls it his worst film. He told Ain't It Cool News in 2006 that it was, "The worst film I've ever made by far ... maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we've never seen ... a flatworm could write a better script." On the other hand, there is another movie that bombed at the box office for Stallone that he considers to be underrated.