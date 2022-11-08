Daniel Radcliffe Admires The Effortlessness Of Imelda Staunton's Harry Potter Performance

By now, it is clear that Daniel Radcliffe is, as an actor, much more than just "the kid who played Harry Potter." Yes, it is quite likely that the Boy Who Lived will always be Radcliffe's most recognizable role. But ever since his West End turn in Peter Shaffer's play "Equus" — in which he played a violently troubled young teen, and received solid reviews (via New York Times) — it has been clear that he brings a sense of craft, risk, and versatility to acting. Much more so than many other child actors.

This isn't to say that the work he did in the eight "Harry Potter" films were mere fluff. Far from it, in fact. Radcliffe has spoken about how much he learned from working with other, more experienced actors on the sets of "Harry Potter."

Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe admitted that, being as young as he was for the first few "Harry Potter" films, he didn't think too deeply about the characters or about acting. Still, it seems that he got pretty good training by acting alongside some of the figures he did.