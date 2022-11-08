FBI Star Shantel VanSanten's Exit Explained By Showrunner Rick Eid

In "Double Blind," Nina Chase learns that she's pregnant. Immediately choosing to take a break from the dangerous world of being an undercover agent, she leaves the team and tells Stuart Scola she's going to take a desk job while she both absorbs the news and tries to decide what her future holds. Stuart — her lover and the father of the child — is understandably stunned when he learns he's about to become a father. She explains gently that she needs a little time alone, but they leave the discussion with a bittersweet kiss.

It's a bravely open-ended conclusion to her storyline, and Rick Eid told TV Insider that he wanted it to be that way. It is slated to give Stuart more storyline to work with while avoiding a devastating death for Nina. "We didn't want to kill Nina off. She's been an incredible addition to the show, and intertwining her story with Scola's allows us to keep her character alive. It also gives Scola's character another dimension; he's now facing fatherhood on top of being an FBI Agent."

And don't worry, Nina fans, she's going to be coming back with time. "Though Nina is leaving the team, she's still an FBI agent, and her relationship with Scola will continue in some capacity. We'll see her again soon," says Eid. Perhaps Nina will return — baby in tow — during the show's guaranteed sixth season in 2023.