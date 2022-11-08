It's Not TV Co-Author Felix Gillette On Why The Sopranos Provided A Huge Turning Point In HBO's History - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Gillette said "The Sopranos" proved to be such a "huge turning point" for HBO because it "was so massively popular." He elaborated, "It was event television. It was something that dominated the water cooler talk. It was the first show on HBO that drove the broadcast networks executives crazy with jealousy, that they were like, 'We want that, and we can't do it. We can't have that level of violence. We can't have that level of intensity. The characters are so rich and different.' They saw it happening and they realized, 'Wow, the tide is really changing.'"

Gillette and Koblin note in "It's Not TV" that Fox Television had an interest in "The Sopranos," but eventually backed out. "In the book, we get into how almost lucky it was that it ended up on HBO because originally, David Chase sold the idea to Fox," Gillette said. "He wrote a couple scripts. [Then] they decided, 'Nah, it's not [for us].'"

When Fox pulled the plug on "The Sopranos," Chase was naturally dejected, Gillette and Koblin wrote. But when HBO acquired the series, it eliminated the broadcast TV content restrictions Chase would have been beholden to, and as such, the trajectory of "The Sopranos" was forever changed.

"Early in the development, when Fox was basically getting cold feet, they said, 'Hey, you know what? We can offer Jim Belushi as the lead. They would've [cast him as] Tony Soprano ... It's very funny to think of a world in which 'The Sopranos' was on Fox with Jim Belushi," Gillette said. "That didn't happen, and James Gandolfini got the role, and we recall that story also in the book. David Chase, of all the people I talked to for the book, of the hundreds of interviews we did, he is an amazing person to talk to. It was so much fun to hear his memories of the show and how it got started."

"It's Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO" is new in stores and online.