It's Not TV Co-Author Felix Gillette On HBO's Complex History And Television Dominance - Exclusive Interview

It seems like there's a consistent theme highlighted in "It's Not TV" that HBO has used since its inception in challenging the traditional broadcast networks, which is to differentiate itself from its competition. There are obviously a lot of factors that determine what makes or breaks a business, but would you consider the whole "let's be different" mindset one of the biggest keys to the success of HBO?

Absolutely huge. Early on, [HBO] realized the broadcast networks in the 1980s were too powerful to go up against head-to-head. They had too much money. They had too much reach. From the beginning when HBO decided, "We're going to start making original programming," they realized [they're] going to have to do it differently than the networks.

One of the things that really gets at HBO's success over the years in programming is that they had to figure out, "What can we offer?" When they decided that we were going to go into making serialized television, making series, they had to think, "What are we offering these TV show creators that they couldn't get from the networks? We can't give them the money. We can't give them the promise of syndication down the road."

They realized, "We can offer you creative freedom," [and that was huge] for veteran TV writers who'd spent years working in broadcast television. [They liked] the idea of not having to worry about commercial sponsors looking over their shoulders and not having tons of notes from the network saying, "Can we make these characters a little bit more likable? Can we make the subtext a little bit clearer?" and not getting that endless, "Just make this ... Can we steer away from that topic? Let's not talk about AIDS. Let's not talk about abortion. Let's not talk about gun control. Let's steer away from those issues."

The idea that you could come to HBO and make a show the way you wanted to make it without all of those rules was really appealing ... [It's like HBO told TV creators], "This is a place where you can throw out all those frustrations and all those things that you've bumped your head up against for years and do a show the way you want to do it."

For example, we talked to Darren Star about creating "Sex and the City" and bringing it to HBO, and at the time, there were really only two bidders for that show. It was ABC and HBO, and they would've gotten a lot more money and a lot bigger audience at the time going with ABC. Instead, he decided, "I want to go to HBO," because he thought of it as an indie little project. It was going to be this tiny little art project that nobody was going to watch, but he would do it his own way and it turns into this enormously successful show and franchise for HBO. Once they hit on that formula, that really carried them to the present day. That's still what they're doing.