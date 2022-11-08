Sylvester Stallone Never Expects To Get The Rights To Rocky Back

Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa has overcome some of the most seemingly impossible in-ring brawls. But not even the best training montage out there could help Stallone win one of the biggest battles of his career.

Released in 1976, "Rocky" introduced the world to Rocky Balboa, a down-on-his-luck boxer who gets the chance of a lifetime against the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Stallone, who both wrote the film and stars as the titular character, mirrored his creation's story, starting as a struggling actor before hitting it big with "Rocky." The film was a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1976 (via The Numbers). "Rocky" won three Academy Awards for best film editing, director, and picture (via IMDb). The success of "Rocky" led to a hearty franchise that continues to this day, with its latest installment, "Creed III," slated for release in March 2023 (via Coming Soon).

Understandably, Rocky Balboa is extremely precious to Stallone, just as the character has been to audiences worldwide. Even through Stallone's extensive career, which has seen him star in successful films and franchises such as the "Rambo" and "The Expendables" series, "Rocky" remained his undeniable crowning achievement, even returning to the role in the first two "Creed" films. However, a series of events have complicated his ownership of the character — and it seems that there's no punching his way to get him back.