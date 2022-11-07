James Cameron Spills Secrets About The Avatar Sequel He Scrapped

Director James Cameron boasts numerous iconic films to his name, ranging from "Terminator" to "Titanic." When looking at his works from the 21st century, though, easily the most talked-about is "Avatar," which premiered in 2009 and swiftly became the biggest movie ever made. It stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully: a former Marine who becomes enamored with an alien world known as Pandora. There he grows close with the natives, the Na'vi, and elects to help them in their fight to keep the greedy Resources Development Administration from destroying their home in its pursuit of resources.

It took years for "Avatar" to become a reality, and once it did, it became nothing short of a phenomenon. It grossed billions of dollars at the global box office, and the vast majority of audiences and critics seemed to adore it. However, it has taken years for a sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," to become a reality. The long-awaited continuation will hit theaters on December 16, 2022, paving the way for three more sequels that will arrive in the years to come — so long as "The Way of Water" doesn't bomb. If so, Cameron has an alternative plan to keep the story going.

Of course, time will tell if these films stay on track, bearing in mind just how meticulous James Cameron is with this franchise. In fact, an original concept for "Avatar 2" looked quite different from what "The Way of Water" turned out to be. Here's what Cameron himself had to say about his scrapped sequel.