James Cameron Has An Alternate Plan For The Avatar Series If The Way Of Water Bombs

In an exclusive interview with Total Film, James Cameron admitted that if "Avatar: The Way of Water" tanks at the box office, then the as-yet-untitled third installment into the "Avatar" franchise could be a condensed conclusion to Cameron's story. While that might seem like a counterintuitive response, remember — Cameron has long stated that he intends there to be a total of five "Avatar" films. "The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'OK, let's complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly', if it's just not profitable," said Cameron to Total Film. "We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff. It's the one-two punch — the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a s*** now?"

According to Box Office Mojo, the first "Avatar" film grossed a staggering $2,743,577,587 worldwide, but it also notably disappeared from the social zeitgeist almost immediately after release. Forbes has a decent theory as to why by suggesting that the backstory was simply too thin to intrigue. Again, despite the audience's short-term memory, there's no way to spin Cameron's first sci-fi epic as a failure — few films have ever matched the financial success that "Avatar" accrued, but Cameron wasn't wrong when he said, "We're in a different world now." Maybe having a backup plan isn't the worst idea.