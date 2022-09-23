Why James Cameron Threw Out An Entire Early Draft Of Avatar 2

After writing, directing, and producing two of the biggest hits worldwide in the past 25 years with "Titanic" and "Avatar," Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron is undoubtedly going to get his way when it comes to the creative decisions of his current and future films. As such, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Cameron got his way when it came to the crafting of his story for the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel "Avatar: The Way of the Water" even if it took the filmmaker quite a bit more time to get there.

"Avatar" was released in 2009, and it turned into a box office juggernaut with more than $2.8 billion in worldwide ticket sales against a $245 million budget after its initial theatrical run and subsequent re-releases (via Deadline). The current tally is bound to increase with the special re-release of "Avatar" in theaters this weekend, a move undoubtedly planned to get fans of the film excited about the release of "Avatar: The Way of the Water" in December.

"Avatar" told the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed military veteran enlisted to become an avatar (via a motion-capture performance) by transferring his conciseness into the biologically engineered body of a Na'vi, an alien race native to the distant planet of Pandora. Meant to keep his eye on the species while earthlings mine the valuable mineral of unobtanium, Jake begins to empathize with the Na'vi once he falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and becomes cognizant of the fact that the visitors from Earth are destroying Pandora's natural resources.

As the title of the film suggests, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" will take the action from above ground to underwater, and Cameron took to unusually extreme measures to ensure the narrative of the sequel lived up to the story of the 2009 film.