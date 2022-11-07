Dolph Lundgren And Sylvester Stallone Have Patched Things Up Since The Dispute Over The Rocky Spin-Off

Earlier this year, fans got some exciting news about an intriguing "Creed" and "Rocky" spinoff starring Dolph Lundgren — which wouldn't involve Sylvester Stallone. As you can imagine, the Italian Stallion didn't take too kindly to this.

"I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!!" wrote Stallone in a since-deleted Instagram post (via ET Online). "REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

Initially, Stallone had believed reports about his longtime friend and "Rocky IV" co-star would be portraying Ivan Drago without his approval. But Lundgren later explained that he was actually duped into believing Stallone was involved from the get-go. The '80s action star wrote on Instagram: "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax" (per ET Online).

Things appeared to be squashed between the two after that, but we never actually heard whether Stallone and Lundgren had spoken to one another about what happened. Well, according to a new interview from Stallone, we reportedly do.