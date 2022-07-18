Sylvester Stallone Reignites Longstanding Beef Over Rocky Rights

Taking to his Instagram page on July 17, 2022, Sylvester Stallone decided to post a surrealist portrait of "Rocky" and "Creed" producer — and movie rights owner — Irwin Winkler, with him depicted as a knife-tongued serpent. He requested that Winkler, 93, give him back an equity stake in the "Rocky" film franchise before passing it on to his children one day.

"A very flattering portrait of the great 'Rocky'/'Creed' producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country's greatest," Stallone said. "After Irwin controlling 'Rocky' for over 47 years, and now 'Creed', I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT'S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?" Stallone went on to add that he was very sensitive about the "Rocky" ownership situation and feud with Winkler, whom he initially sold the rights to his "Rocky" screenplay to, along with the late Robert Chartoff (via Variety). "This is a painful subject That eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children," Stallone said.

The emotionally charged post came just one day after Stallone called out Winkler's son, author David Winkler, for a book that he released. The post quickly steered to Irwin, with Stallone writing: "If it wasn't for Winkler there would've been at least another three Rocky's." Back in 1983, Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter that their contractual commitment to Stallone was to have him play Rocky Balboa, and that's it. "We convinced United Artists to give us the money to make it," Winkler said. "They would only give us a limited amount of money, and they said that we had to put up our houses as collateral. We really mortgaged ourselves to make sure that we brought it in on time, and we did."