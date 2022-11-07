Lin Manuel Miranda Boards The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series

Musical theatre fans certainly have something to sing about — "Hamilton" mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series as key Olympian deity, Hermes (per Deadline). Despite having been an actor since "The Sopranos" was on TV, he is mostly known for his work behind the scenes for films like "Moana," "Tick, Tick... Boom," "Encanto," and the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake — apart from "Hamilton," of course. In "Percy Jackson," however, Miranda's duties will likely have him on screen for several seasons to come.

As relayed by The Wrap, Disney's official synopsis for the series states that it will tell "the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt."

This likely means the first season of the series will adapt "The Lightning Thief," the first book in the sprawling saga of Percy and his friends. The same story was previously covered in a Broadway musical, as well as the loose 2010 film adaptation of the same name (starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario). The film was followed by one sequel, 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." In this franchise, Hermes was played by Dylan Neal in the first film, before being replaced by Nathan Fillion for its sequel. With Miranda now taking over the role, it's likely the series has big plans for the character — despite him not being an original member of its first story.