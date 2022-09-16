Sony Just Gave The Karate Kid And Cobra Kai Fans The Best Possible News

Sony's Columbia Pictures has just announced a brand new "Karate Kid" film with a theatrical release date of June 7, 2024 (per Variety). The only statement about what to expect for the new movie is that it will be a "return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise." No other details were given on who will star in the film, or direct, nor any information on possible screenwriters. But the most telling tidbit is the return to the original tetralogy of movies, and with five seasons of "Cobra Kai" now told, this leaves lots of speculation on where a feature film could go story-wise. The words "original franchise" leave out any return of the stars from the 2010 remake.

Additionally, the only thing that bound "The Next Karate Kid" to the first three films was the character of Mr. Miyagi, but with Pat Morita's death in 2009 and Miyagi's death revealed within Season 1 of "Cobra Kai," the only possibility would be for Julie Pierce to find her way to Los Angeles, which has long been a fan theory for a future "Cobra Kai" Hilary Swank appearance. Another possibility is that the narrative of the show, which will likely have completed another season or two before June 2024, may transition to the big screen similar to the way "The X-Files" had its own movie premiere between Seasons 5 and 6. We will have to wait and see as further announcements are revealed.